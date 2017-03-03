Car crash closed a section of Shaker Road in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police detectives attached to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are now involved in the investigation of a car crash that closed a section of Shaker Road in east Longmeadow Friday night.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan confirmed for 22News that State Police dispatched their accident reconstruction unit, Crime Scene Services and detectives to the crash site. He said the State Police resources were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Shaker road is closed in the area of Pease Road.

While East Longmeadow Police would not confirm why they had closed the road, East Longmeadow Fire Lt. Dan Fazio told 22News, “there was a motor vehicle accident on Shaker Road. The chief and deputy chief are on site.”

Lt. Fazio had no other information, as he was stationed at fire headquarters for dispatch purposes.

A 22News crew on Shaker Road witnessed a heavy police presence on Shaker Road.

22News will update you with any new information as it becomes available.

