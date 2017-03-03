Bruce Landon honored at Thunderbirds game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield hockey legend Bruce Landon was honored before the Springfield Thunderbirds game Friday night.

Landon began his professional hockey career five decades ago, having been selected in the 1969 amateur draft. He played for the Springfield Kings, when they won the AHL Calder Cup Championship in 1971.

Landon was presented with an honorary jersey with number 17, and a plaque acknowledging his induction into the Springfield Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I feel proud of one major accomplishment that was true to my heart, and that is I can walk away from hockey now, knowing that professional hockey will be in Springfield for a long long time,” said Landon.

Landon went on to become president of the Springfield Falcons, and was instrumental in Bringing the Thunderbirds here to keep AHL hockey in Springfield.