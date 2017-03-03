Boost your brain health!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you feel like your mind is foggy, or if you’re in a funk, it may be beneficial to switch up your diet. Lifestyle and Weight Loss Expert Carolyn Phillips talked about what to add to our carts to boost our brain health.

1. Walnuts

A few walnuts a day can improve your cognitive health. Their high levels of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals also improve mental alertness.

The vitamin E in the nuts can also help ward off Alzheimer’s.

2. Bone Broth

Its high levels of collagen help reduce intestinal inflammation, and healing amino acids to keep your immune system functioning properly and help improve memory.

3. Egg Yolks

Yolks breaks down a chemical that produces hormones related to happiness. That’s right, eggs can make you happy!

Current studies show that eating eggs had no effect on the cholesterol levels of healthy adults and might, in fact, help raise good cholesterol levels.

It’s also one of the most inexpensive sources of protein out there; just be sure you’re buying organic, free-range eggs.

4. Rosemary

Carnosic acid, is one of the main ingredients in rosemary. It protects the brain against chemical free radicals, which are linked to neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s, strokes and normal aging in the brain.

It also helps protect eyesight from deteriorating, thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Avocados

Avocados have the highest protein and lowest sugar content of any fruit.

Containing both vitamin K and folate, avocados help prevent blood clots in the brain (protecting against stroke) and help improve cognitive function, such as memory and concentration.