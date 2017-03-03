Bill targets Attorney General’s ban on copycat assault weapons

Bill would remove Attorney General's power to regulate gun sales.

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
healey-humason-copycat-guns

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey banned gun shops from selling what she described as “copycat” assault weapons last summer, sparking outrage from gun owners. That didn’t sit well with Westfield Republican state Senator Don Humason.

Senator Humason filed a bill to overturn A.G. Healey’s ban on “copy” or “duplicate” versions of banned assault weapons. Gun rights activists argue that Healey’s policy violates their right to bear arms.

Healey’s enforcement efforts came after several mass shootings last year, including the Orlando Nightclub Massacre in which 49 people were murdered.

Humason’s proposal would also strip the Attorney General’s authority to regulate gun sales in Massachusetts. Senator Humason’s bill will likely face opposition in the House. House Speaker Robert DeLeo also is a strong gun control supporter.

Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega told 22News “At this point, I’m not looking or support the ability to take away her powers. I have no desire to look at that at this point in the game, but I have a little bit of concern about the process that was gone through.”

