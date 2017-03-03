Arctic air moves in this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After temperatures were in the 60s and 70s last week and even a tornado last weekend, winter is making a come back.

Snow showers and snow squalls moved through Friday evening ahead of some arctic air that will be with us this weekend.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County until 10 a.m. Saturday. Strong gusty winds and temperatures in the single digits will make it feel like it’s 15 to 25 degrees below zero. When wind chills are this low frostbite can set in fairly quickly so it’s important to cover up any exposed skin if you plan to be outside.

High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 20s but the winds will make it feel bitterly cold with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

The coldest air will be with us Saturday night and early Sunday morning with temperatures potentially down below zero. The record low for March 5th is -4º set back in 1948 and we may come close to breaking that record.

Sunday will be another cold and breezy day with highs in the 30s.

Mild air returns next week with highs getting up into the 40s and 50s.