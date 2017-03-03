Annual Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – More than 30 local bands are coming together March 4, 2017 for the Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival in Northampton! Steve Connor from Homeward Vets and the Veterans Association of Western Massachusetts, gave us details about the festival, which helps raise funds for veterans transitioning from homelessness. We also had musicians Seth Newton and Carolyn Walker perform live in Studio!

Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival

March 4, 2017 12:00pm-2:00am

Two locations: World War II Club & Platform at Union Station

For tickets: http://www.homewardvets.wordpress.com

***Veterans enter free of charge”””