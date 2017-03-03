Annual Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival

By Published: Updated:
vets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – More than 30 local bands are coming together March 4, 2017 for the Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival in Northampton! Steve Connor from Homeward Vets and the Veterans Association of Western Massachusetts, gave us details about the festival, which helps raise funds for veterans transitioning from homelessness. We also had musicians Seth Newton and Carolyn Walker perform live in Studio!

Homeward Vets Winter Music Festival
March 4, 2017 12:00pm-2:00am
Two locations: World War II Club & Platform at Union Station
For tickets: http://www.homewardvets.wordpress.com
***Veterans enter free of charge”””

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s