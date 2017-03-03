Alec Baldwin reveals how he winged his Trump impersonation

(CNN) – The anatomy of an impersonation. Alec Baldwin opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about how he originated his now famous Donald Trump impersonation. He’s now got a book and audio-book deal related to it, but there could be competition in his future.

It’s the impression that’s left an impression on the American psyche, but if you think Alec Baldwin practiced for months your wrong.

Baldwin told Jimmy Kimmel that at his first SNL dress rehearsal, “I had no idea what I was gonna do. I tried to stick my face out. My mouth out. I was in makeup room putting my wig on. It was like scene from a mental hospital – sitting there the whole time going ‘China, China.'”

Five months after that first skit there’s a whiff of money. Baldwin is co-authoring a book entitled “You can’t spell America without me” described as a “so-called” parody in Trump’s voice.

After the real Trump tweeted he will not be attending the white house correspondents’ association dinner, impersonators started lobbying to play Trump at the event.

Respected impersonators like Anthony Atamanuik are urging their fans to lobby the correspondents’ association. The hashtag “make Anthony Trump again” sprouted.

One fan created a presidential directive urging the WHCA to “invite Tony.”

The agent for another well-known impersonator, John Di Domenico, likewise lobbied the correspondents’ association.

Di Domenico recently won a competition on The View. So if the correspondents association decides to replace the real president with a pretend one. “May the best Trump win.”