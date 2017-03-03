Agawam High School students dismissed early due to alleged threat

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Agawam High School are being dismissed early Friday, due to an alleged threat.
According to the Agawam Police Department, there was a threat that was not specific toward any person or place, but students were dismissed out of an “abundance of caution.”
When 22News got to Agawam High School Friday morning, there was heavy police presence and school buses were arriving. A father told 22News Agawam Schools called him saying the high school would be dismissed due to a social media threat.
