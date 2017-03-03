Agawam High School students dismissed early due to alleged threat

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Agawam High School are being dismissed early Friday, due to an alleged threat.

According to the Agawam Police Department, there was a threat that was not specific toward any person or place, but students were dismissed out of an “abundance of caution.”

Just spoke with a dad who said Agawam Schools called him saying high school would be dismissed due to social media threat. pic.twitter.com/hxhkBpg6sL — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 3, 2017

When 22News got to Agawam High School Friday morning, there was heavy police presence and school buses were arriving. A father told 22News Agawam Schools called him saying the high school would be dismissed due to a social media threat.

Students are all pouring out of Agawam High right now. School has been dismissed due to social media threat. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 3, 2017

