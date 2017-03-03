Agawam High School students dismissed early due to alleged threat

Students dismissed before 10:00 a.m.

By Published: Updated:
agawam-high

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Agawam High School are being dismissed early Friday, due to an alleged threat.

According to the Agawam Police Department, there was a threat that was not specific toward any person or place, but students were dismissed out of an “abundance of caution.”

When 22News got to Agawam High School Friday morning, there was heavy police presence and school buses were arriving.  A father told 22News Agawam Schools called him saying the high school would be dismissed due to a social media threat.

22News is following this story and will bring you new information as it becomes available on air and online at WWLP.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s