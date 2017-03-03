2017 Western New England Spring Bridal Show!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Attention brides-to-be! If you’re planning a wedding you can check out some of the area’s top wedding professionals at the upcoming Western New England Spring Bridal Show! Lisa Powers, Bridal Show Producer with CJC Events visited the show to talk about the exciting event!
The Western New England Spring Bridal Show
Don’t Miss The Area’s Largest One Day Spring Bridal Event!
March 5, 2017
11:00AM – 4:00PM
MassMutual Center, Springfield
Includes:
Bridal Show
Over 65 wedding vendors
Fashion, food, music and more!
The area’s best wedding professionals all in one location for one day.
Honeymoon Giveaway Package: “Create your own honeymoon”, value $3,000.00 from paradise Destination Travel!
Diamond Earring Giveaway from Brad Matthew Jewelers
Come Early for the Bridal Gown Blow-Out Sale!
10:30AM
Dresses start at $199!
Admission: $8 In Advance and $10 At The Door
Pre-Register online to receive a CJC Events VIP Goodie Bag
Register At The Door to Win FREE Wedding Bands!
To find out more information call (413) 737-7555 or visit CJCEvents.com.
