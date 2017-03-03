$1M Powerball winner claims prize in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winning $453 million Powerball ticket may have been sold in Indiana, but two people who purchased tickets in Massachusetts have reason to celebrate.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Lottery, two tickets sold in the state, one in Needham and one in Quincy, won $1 million prizes.

Effie Ann Lee of Weymouth claimed her prize Wednesday from the drawing held February 22nd. Lee was joined by her friend with whom she is sharing her prize.

Lee bought her ticket at Tobacco Treasures III, 1176 Heritage Drive in North Quincy. The 2nd winning ticket was sold at the Fernandes Mini mart in Needham. These stores will both receive a $10,000 bonus.

In order to win $1 million, you must match the first five numbers in the winning combination, though you need to get the sixth number- the Powerball- to win the jackpot. The current jackpot is now at $68 million. The next drawing is on Saturday night.