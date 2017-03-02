YMCA’s “Youth and Government Program” kicks off at the State House

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts YMCA wants to get teenagers excited about politics, and that begins with a field trip to Beacon Hill. More than 200 high school students from across Massachusetts gathered at the State House on Thursday to kick off the YMCA’s “Youth and Government Program.”

The program encourages young people to get involved with government. From one day possibly running for office, to becoming an activist or lobbyist. High school students heard from state leaders, including Governor Charlie Baker, about how a bill becomes law.

At 23-years-old, Amherst State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose is the youngest member of the Legislature. He told 22News why it’s so important to get people involved in politics at an early age. “It’s important to have young people engaged because people my generation and these high schoolers generation are at a historic low of voter turnout and engagement in politics.”

These teenagers also had the opportunity to debate a mock bill in the House Chamber.