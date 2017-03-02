Widow of fallen Navy Seal steps into spotlight

(CNN) – In a strikingly emotional moment Tuesday night, President Donald Trump turned to the widow of the navy seal killed in a controversial raid in Yemen.

Carryn Owens, the wife of fallen chief petty officer William “Ryan” Owens, garnered 2 minutes and 11 seconds of sustained applause when Trump acknowledged her during his joint address to congress praising her husband’s sacrifice.

Navy seal William Ryan Owens and fiancé Carryn Owens Weigand, married in 2004 near her hometown of Fairfax, Virginia. She was doing intelligence work for the government and he was serving as a navy seal both based in in San Diego according to her alma mater, the University of Virginia.

Four years prior, Carryn was captain of the soccer team at U.V.A. where she earned a degree in education.

The couple would to go on to have three children and eventually move to Peoria, Illinois near where Ryan Owens grew up and graduated high school. Owens had wanted to become a navy seal since his freshmen year in high school, according to the Chicago tribune. In 2003 he got his wish.

On January 29th, 14 years later, he would go on his last mission.

Deployed to Yemen, in the first military operation under President Donald Trump. He was killed in a mission targeting an al Qaeda compound. The next day, Trump called his widow, Carryn.

The President also had a very somber and lengthy conversation with the family of Navy Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens. The President offered his sincerest condolences to Officer Owens’s wife, his father, and their three children.

We now know that on that same call, President Trump invited Carryn to be his guest at last night’s speech, according to the white house.

2 days day after the call, President Trump and his daughter Ivanka met Carryn for the first time when her husband’s body was flown to Dover air force base.

Carryn father in law refused to meet the president that day, questioning the decision to launch the controversial raid that killed his son, telling the Miami herald, “I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him.”

President Trump responded to his absence this way. “I was at the airport when the casket came in, the body came. In and it was a very sad with the family and it’s a great family. Incredible wife and children. I met most of the family. And I can understand people saying that. I would feel, I would feel what’s worse? There is nothing worse. There is nothing worse.”

With clear differences in the Owens family, and the details emerging of how a young widow came into the spotlight, only heightening the drama of this fitting tribute to an American hero.