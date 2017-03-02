White supremacist group spreads fliers around UMass Boston campus

BOSTON (AP) — A white supremacist group says it posted fliers around a university campus in Massachusetts with slogans including “Protect your heritage,” ”Serve your people,” and “Let’s become great again.”

The University of Massachusetts says recruitment fliers for Identity Evropa have recently been posted across its Boston campus and target immigrants and minorities.

Officials say they’ve been taken down because they weren’t first approved by the university.

The Boston Globe reports Identity Evropa is associated with the white nationalist National Policy Institute.

The group tells NECN it spread the flyers to raise awareness of its organization and issues. It says many whites are tired of what it calls “anti-white rhetoric, Leftist violence, Black Lives Matter” and multiculturalism.

Similar fliers have been posted at other institutions in Massachusetts and seven other states.