Weather Alert Day: High winds expected today, power outages possible

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Weather Alert Day Thursday due to the potential for strong winds and power outages.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 p.m. During this time, gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
Temperatures are dropping from near 60 degrees at midnight into the 40s and even the 30s Thursday afternoon.
Impacts:
- Wind gusts could cause power outages
- Watch for debris on the road
- Trees or tree branches could fall
- Wind could blow outdoor items like trash bins over
- Be careful opening car doors in parking lots as the wind could blow them open into neighboring cars
- Drivers of light cars or tall trucks should use extra care driving as the wind may push the vehicles out of their lanes
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Severe WX Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Severe WX Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News WX App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams