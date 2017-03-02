Weather Alert Day: High winds expected today, power outages possible

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Weather Alert Day Thursday due to the potential for strong winds and power outages.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 p.m. During this time, gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Temperatures are dropping from near 60 degrees at midnight into the 40s and even the 30s Thursday afternoon.

Impacts:

Wind gusts could cause power outages

Watch for debris on the road

Trees or tree branches could fall

Wind could blow outdoor items like trash bins over

Be careful opening car doors in parking lots as the wind could blow them open into neighboring cars

Drivers of light cars or tall trucks should use extra care driving as the wind may push the vehicles out of their lanes