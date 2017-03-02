Weather Alert Day: High winds expected today, power outages possible

Gusts up to 60 mph possible

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Weather Alert Day Thursday due to the potential for strong winds and power outages.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7:00 p.m. During this time, gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Temperatures are dropping from near 60 degrees at midnight into the 40s and even the 30s Thursday afternoon.

Impacts:

  • Wind gusts could cause power outages
  • Watch for debris on the road
  • Trees or tree branches could fall
  • Wind could blow outdoor items like trash bins over
  • Be careful opening car doors in parking lots as the wind could blow them open into neighboring cars
  • Drivers of light cars or tall trucks should use extra care driving as the wind may push the vehicles out of their lanes

 

 

