Ware police issuing warning about car break-ins

Recent increase in theft from vehicles in town

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in another western Massachusetts community are reminding drivers to lock their car doors, due to a recent increase in car break-ins.

Ware police posted on their official Facebook page that they have been dealing with more thefts from cars lately, and in most cases, the victims had left their car doors unlocked.

The warning comes just one day after Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney put out a similar warning about car break-ins in his city. Delaney said that thieves have been going from car to car, looking for any valuables in plain sight, and seeing whether the car doors are unlocked.

If you see anything suspicious, call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

