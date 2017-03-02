Want to be an EcoFellow?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) All year, the EcoFellows have been coming on the show with great DIY projects and ways to save you money and energy, but now, you could be one of them!

EcoFellows Lexie Vining and Matt Brodeur with the Center for Ecotechnology talked about their program.

What is the EcoFellowship?

The Center for EcoTechnology has an EcoFellowship Program with 5 available positions.

2 Community Outreach

1 Green Business

1 Marketing with a focus in High Performance Building

1 Marketing with a focus in Digital Communications

Who can apply?

Seniors in college and recent college graduates

How can I apply?

Send a resume and cover letter to hr.ecofellowship17@cetonline.org by March 17th, 2017