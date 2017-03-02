Wall Street success means success for your wallet

The Dow closed above 21,000 for the first time ever following President Trump's speech to Congress.

The New York Stock Exchange is prepared for the IPO of Snap Inc., Thursday, March 2, 2017. The company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat is expected to start trading Thursday after a better-than-expected stock offering. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The stock market has been in rally mode since President Trump’s election – you’ve probably made some money on your investments the last few months, and financial experts said you could see this trend continue.

The Dow Jones industrial-average reached another all-time high Wednesday. The Dow closed above 21,000 for the first time ever following President Trump’s speech to Congress. Overall, the Dow has skyrocketed 2,7000 points since Trump’s victory in November, and has gained 3-trillion dollars in value.

Financial adviser Mark Teed told 22News this economic boost has created what’s called the “wealth effect” for the average consumer. The “wealth effect” is where people want to spend their money that they have earned on big-ticket items, or even some simple luxuries that they haven’t been able to enjoy for a while.

Teed said while it’s alright to spend, you’ll serve yourself better by saving. Jason Morin of Northampton is taking that advise; “As far as liquid money, we try to hold onto it as much as we can. Always decreasing debt, never increasing debt.”

Others like Suzanne Slater of Northampton have considered using their earnings another way, in a world they feel needs a little kindness. “I’d be much more likely to donate it than I would in other circumstances,” said Slater. “I don’t want to be lulled into thinking, well, my own checkbook is benefiting, so all is well.”

Teed urges millenials to sit down with a professional and create a financial plan for their life. While Teed recommends a balanced, diversified portfolio, he’s optimistic about the market’s long term prospects.

