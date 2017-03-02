VIDEO: Governor Baker becomes emotional when talking about soldier

By Published: Updated:
Baker on Ware soldier

BOSTON – 22News reporter Tiffany Chan interviewed Governor Charlie Baker Thursday about the death of 21-year-old Private First Class Brian Odiorne. The governor became emotional when he talked about speaking with the family of the soldier from Ware.

Body of PFC Brian Odiorne returned to western Massachusetts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s