VIDEO: Governor Baker becomes emotional when talking about soldier

BOSTON – 22News reporter Tiffany Chan interviewed Governor Charlie Baker Thursday about the death of 21-year-old Private First Class Brian Odiorne. The governor became emotional when he talked about speaking with the family of the soldier from Ware.
BOSTON – 22News reporter Tiffany Chan interviewed Governor Charlie Baker Thursday about the death of 21-year-old Private First Class Brian Odiorne. The governor became emotional when he talked about speaking with the family of the soldier from Ware.
Advertisement