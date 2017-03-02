The Secret to Veronica on Riverdale

(CW) – See how Camila Mendes transforms into the iconic Veronica Lodge on Riverdale.

With Riverdale High’s annual variety show around the corner, Valerie’s (guest star Hayley Law) efforts to help Archie (KJ Apa) prepare for his big performance lead to some major fallout between her and Josie (Ashleigh Murray).

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into Jason’s death brings them to a home for troubled youth and face-to-face with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye). Just as her relationship with her mother was on the upswing, an unexpected betrayal sends Veronica (Camila Mendes) spiraling, while Josie deals with her own pressures at home after her overbearing father returns for her performance at the variety show.

Finally, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) first day at Andrew’s Construction finds her and Fred (Luke Perry) growing closer. Madchen Amick also stars.

Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Nicholas Zwart (#106). The episode airs on March 2, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with Riverdale Online:

Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale

Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale

Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/