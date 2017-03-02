The ‘Queen of Soul’ making a return

(WDIV) The Queen of Soul is back in the recording studio.

Aretha Franklin is teaming up with Stevie Wonder for her brand-new album.

Franklin’s granddaughter, Victorie Franklin, 17, is also singing on the album.

“My grandmother likes to give me a lot of opportunities and give me moments to learn and get more involved in the music industry,” Victorie Franklin said.

She said she used to go to her grandmother’s shows when she was young, and she had an interest in being on stage and singing.

