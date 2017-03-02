Suspects identified in theft of “Glad you’re our neighbor” signs

Signs feature message in Spanish, English, and Arabic

By Published:
easthampton-welcoming-sign
Image Courtesy: Easthampton Police Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several lawn signs, featuring a welcoming message written in three languages, have been stolen from yards in Easthampton, and now police say they know who is responsible.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News the signs feature the message: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor” in Spanish, English, and Arabic. The signs were distributed by the Good Neighbors Project of Western Massachusetts, and similar signs have been posted outside churches and homes in other area communities.

Alexander says that police received information on the case on Wednesday that led them to identify three juvenile suspects, all of whom are Easthampton residents. Alexander says that police spoke with the suspects and their parents, and were able to recover some of the stolen signs.

The suspects’ names are not being released due to their age. Alexander said that charges may be forthcoming in the case.

