Studies show new fathers can get the “baby blues”

(CNN) – Pregnancy can be an exciting time for new parents. Along with anticipation. There are also moment’s uncertainty. While most couples focus on making sure the mother-to-be is happy, it turns out the non-birthing partner can get the baby blues too.

When you hear about the “baby blues,” you typically think of new moms. Research suggests new dads can suffer from depression too.

A 2009-2010 study done in New Zealand found depression rates among men almost doubled between the third trimester of their partner’s pregnancy and the baby’s birth.

In a 2015 study published in the American journal of men’s health, more than 13% of first-time dads showed elevated levels of depressive symptoms during the third trimester. If a father suffers from pre or post-natal depression, it can affect both the mother and the baby.

So what can you do? Try to get enough sleep leading up to and after the baby is born. If you have a history of mental health issues, or shows signs of depression during your partner’s pregnancy, you can be assessed for paternal postnatal depression

If find yourself in difficult family or work situations after the baby is born, never be afraid to ask for help.