State police dog recovered stolen gun following East Longmeadow foot chase

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police dog helped East Longmeadow police officers recover evidence, including a stolen gun, following a foot chase Sunday night.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Jason Guinipero told 22News officers were called to the area of Gates Avenue after a resident called the department to report his suspicions about two men exiting a white car. Guinipero said when officers arrived and pulled up next to the car, the one man inside the car got out and ran away.

He said officers chased the man through a swampy area in the woods before catching him. Guinipero said the man was interviewed before being released.

Guinipero said it wasn’t until later that police found two guns, one inside the car and one on the ground in the same area.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper and his police dog Riggs were called in to help and found a loaded 9MM handgun, which was later found to be stolen out of Georgia, a screw driver, ski mask, and a pair of gloves.

Guinipero told 22News the owner of the car went to the site of the investigation and said they lent their car to a relative, but did not know who was driving the car. Police were given permission to search the car and found the other gun, this one a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson.

Guinipero said the investigation is ongoing.