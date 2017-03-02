Springfield Police want to increase budget to improve public safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department wants to increase spending by about $4-million for next year, which they believe will help make the city safer.

Many Springfield residents said crime is part of living in the City. Dayna Gomes said, “I just know there are certain places not to go at certain times, and to be smart about things. If I’m in a dark parking garage, keep my bag closed and have my keys out.”

Springfield Police work every day to take criminals and drugs off the streets. They’ve proposed a $47-million budget for fiscal 2018, a nearly 9% increase over this year.

According to the Springfield Police Department, there was a 13% reduction in crime last year. Sgt. John Delaney told 22News he hopes by increasing their budget, it’ll bring it down even further.

Micah Schneider of Springfield said, “Crime right now seems to be pretty good. A lot of the people that live around Springfield don’t seem to understand that just yet, but eventually the rest of the valley will figure out that Springfield is not as bad as they think it is.”

Sgt. Delaney said the budget increase will help pay new officers being hired over the next couple months. The money would also help fund a substation and police kiosks in the downtown area. He said the department hopes to have more officers patrolling downtown when the MGM Springfield casino opens in 2018.