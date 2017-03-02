Southampton man indicted in child pornography case

Bruce Singer alleged to have distributed and received files from 2013 through 2015

By Published:
keyboard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 70 year-old Southampton resident has been indicted on five counts of distribution of child pornography.

Bruce Singer was charged at U.S. District Court in Springfield on Thursday. According to a news release sent to 22News by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Singer is alleged to have distributed and received child pornography computer files from April 2013 through June 2015. Prosecutors say that Singer possessed more than a dozen such files.

The case was brought about as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort involving the Department of Justice, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to crack down on child abuse and exploitation.

If convicted, Singer could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

