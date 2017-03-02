“Shout! The Mod Musical” is coming to Western Mass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – “Shout! The Mod Musical”, features great classic music from the 1960’s, and is coming to Western Mass! Aileen Merino Terzi, who plays Green Girl, Anna Giza, Shout’s Director and Choreographer, and Mark Cloutier, the Music Director, told us what “Shout!” is all about.
Shout! The Mod Musical
Presented by the Theatre Guild of Hampden
March 3, 4, 10, 11 at 7pm
March 5 & 12 at 2pm
Thornton W. Burgess Middle School
85 Wilbraham Road, Hampden, MA
For tickets go to theatreguildofhampden.org.