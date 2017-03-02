“Shout! The Mod Musical” is coming to Western Mass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – “Shout! The Mod Musical”, features great classic music from the 1960’s, and is coming to Western Mass! Aileen Merino Terzi, who plays Green Girl, Anna Giza, Shout’s Director and Choreographer, and Mark Cloutier, the Music Director, told us what “Shout!” is all about.

Shout! The Mod Musical

Presented by the Theatre Guild of Hampden

March 3, 4, 10, 11 at 7pm

March 5 & 12 at 2pm

Thornton W. Burgess Middle School

85 Wilbraham Road, Hampden, MA

For tickets go to theatreguildofhampden.org.