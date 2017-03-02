Scattered power outages in WMass; largest outage in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts, and several communities are dealing with power outages.

The largest outage is in the Feeding Hills area of Agawam. Eversource’s outage map is reporting more than 2,100 customers without power as of 11:25 A.M. There is no immediate word on when power will be restored there.

There are other outages affecting 100 or more customers in West Springfield, Shelburne, and Buckland, with smaller, scattered outages in other towns across the region.

National Grid is reporting more than 100 customers out of power in Monson, and smaller outages elsewhere in western Massachusetts. National Grid estimates that outage should be fixed by 1:15 P.M.