Preview Supernatural – The Raid

The CW Springfield Published:

Preview Supernatural The Raid
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb talk about the return of the Alpha vampire on Supernatural.

A chance to take out a nest of vampires backfires when the alpha-vamp shows up and turns the tables on Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and The British Men of Letters, who are doing their best to recruit Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Directed by John MacCarthy, the episode was written by Robert Berens. (#1214). The episode airs on March 2, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with Supernatural Online:
Visit Supernatural WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural
Like Supernatural on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural
Follow Supernatural on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn
Follow Supernatural on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s