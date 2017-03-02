President Trump has “total confidence” in Sessions

(CNN) – President Trump basked in the glow of high marks from his address Tuesday night visited the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier on Thursday. But that moment was overshadowed as his Attorney General was facing growing criticism.

President Trump arrived on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier Thursday. But his commander-in-chief moment in Newport News, Virginia was overshadowed by the growing controversy over Russia.

The president expressed confidence in attorney general Jeff Sessions, who two hours later announced from the Justice Department that he would recuse himself from any investigations involving the Trump campaign, saying, “I should not be involved investigating a campaign I played a role in.”

The president was watching the Sessions press conference after landing at Joint Base Andrews. Earlier, during a tour of the Navy vessel, he was hit by a flurry of questions about Sessions.

The president touted his plan to strengthen the military budget, but was overtaken by news back in Washington over his attorney general. The president didn’t mention the Sessions controversy during his speech Thursday.

An administration official told CNN the White House only learned about Sessions contacts with the Russian ambassador Wednesday night when first reported by the Washington Post. It’s the latest in a string of unwelcome distractions for the Trump administration over potential links to Russia.

Last month, the president’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign over not being forthcoming about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

The White House now in damage control, as the president’s agenda in Congress is now competing with a deepening investigation into Trump’s campaign, and Russia.

Copyright 2017 CNN