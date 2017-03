CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is coming on March 10th, and the New North Citizens Council is hosting an awareness event. Outreach Specialist Will Naylor explained the importance of this event, and told us all the details.

National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Hosted by the New North Citizens Council

March 10th

1 – 4pm

Mason Square Library

765 State Street, Springfield

(413) 747-5755