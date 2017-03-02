Nancy Dell: Corn Oil vs. Olive Oil

1.) I have seen some ads saying corn oil is better for lowering cholesterol than olive oil. Is that true?

– Kim, East Longmeadow

There is a good study that shows corn oil can lower cholesterol better than olive oil, but don’t switch yet. Olive oil has some advantages over corn; so here’s the scoop.

Researchers had healthy men and women eat either 4 tablespoons of corn oil or 4 tablespoons of olive oil a day. After 21 days, corn oil reduced the LDL bad cholesterol almost 11%; olive oil only lowered it 3.5%.

Researchers said the corn oil has more phytosterols; those are compounds that block cholesterol absorption in the digestive tract. In fact, corn oil has more than 4 times the phytosterols than olive oil has. However, like I said, don’t ditch the olive oil yet. People who ate the olive oil had a lower heart rate and diastolic blood pressure that the people who ate corn oil.

So the experts said, if you need to lower your cholesterol, replace most of your saturated animal fats, like butter and cream, with some corn oil and some olive oil to get all the benefits. If you are concerned about genetically modified foods, make sure your corn oil says it is non-GMO.

How much oil should you have a day? If you need to watch your weight, remember that all you need is 2 tablespoons of oil a day, that’s not much. Many people just pour oil in the pan freely, but you may want to measure it. You could do 1 tablespoon as olive and 1 as corn each a day. Each level tablespoon has 120 calories, so more could be too many calories.