Names added to Massachusetts unclaimed property listings

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg today announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“Give us a call today,” said Treasurer Deb Goldberg. “We currently hold over $2 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours. One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year Treasury returned over $114 million in property to its rightful owners, making the Commonwealth the state to return the most money on a per-capita basis.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urged all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or to call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list will be published in the Boston Globe on Sunday, March 5 and in the Boston Herald on Sunday, March 12. In addition to these two papers the list of names will be published in over 30 regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.