More than 600 bags of heroin seized in Springfield bust

Detectives found a loaded firearm during the drug bust

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotics Detectives arrested four alleged drug dealers Thursday night during a raid at an apartment building on Maple Street.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug activity at 96 Maple Street, apartment number 6, detectives arrested 33-year-old Magdalena Rodriguez, 54-year-old Antonio Perez, 34-year-old Yashira Perez, and 43-year-old Monserrate Rodriguez.

All four suspect allegedly lived at the Maple Street apartment. Delaney said they were charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Cocaine 38-100 Grams
  • Possession of Heroin with Intent
  • D.F.S.Z.
  • V.N.D.L.

Antonio Perez was also charged with:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Dudley District Court Default Warrant issued for:
    • Possession to Distribute Heroin
    • Possession to Distribute Cocaine
    • Conspiracy

Delaney said the detectives seized 607 bags of Heroin, about 42 grams of Crack and Powder Cocaine, 1 Glock .40 Caliber Semiautomatic Pistol loaded with 8 rounds, $3,233 in cash, and various implements used to package and distribute Heroin and Cocaine.

All four suspects are being held overnight in police lock-up pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court.

