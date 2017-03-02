More than 600 bags of heroin seized in Springfield bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Narcotics Detectives arrested four alleged drug dealers Thursday night during a raid at an apartment building on Maple Street.
According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, after a lengthy investigation into alleged drug activity at 96 Maple Street, apartment number 6, detectives arrested 33-year-old Magdalena Rodriguez, 54-year-old Antonio Perez, 34-year-old Yashira Perez, and 43-year-old Monserrate Rodriguez.
All four suspect allegedly lived at the Maple Street apartment. Delaney said they were charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Cocaine 38-100 Grams
- Possession of Heroin with Intent
- D.F.S.Z.
- V.N.D.L.
Antonio Perez was also charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Dudley District Court Default Warrant issued for:
- Possession to Distribute Heroin
- Possession to Distribute Cocaine
- Conspiracy
Delaney said the detectives seized 607 bags of Heroin, about 42 grams of Crack and Powder Cocaine, 1 Glock .40 Caliber Semiautomatic Pistol loaded with 8 rounds, $3,233 in cash, and various implements used to package and distribute Heroin and Cocaine.
All four suspects are being held overnight in police lock-up pending their arraignment in Springfield District Court.