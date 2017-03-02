More than 100,000 diapers stolen from charity

(CNN) – More than one hundred thousand diapers donated to charity are missing. They were stolen from a warehouse used by a united way office in Wisconsin as part of a diaper bank for families in need.

Police say the thieves took about 17 hundred cases of diapers from this warehouse on valley road in fox crossing sometime between January 3rd, and February 13th.

Officer Jason Weber, Fox Crossing Police said, “The warehouse, has been a diaper bank for the United Way Fox Cities since 20-10.”

Last year alone, the charity distributed three hundred thousand diapers to 875 families across northeast Wisconsin.

Nanci Micke, United Way Fox Cities said, “Already, the United Way Fox Cities has received offers of help Including from groups willing to hold donation drives, to replenish the bank.”

Police say the diapers were worth about 45-thousand dollars.