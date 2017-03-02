MGM Springfield looking to build apartments in downtown area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told 22News the City has an agreement with MGM Springfield to develop market-rate apartments at two sites.

They’re looking to develop the old Court Square Hotel at 31 Elm Street, which has been vacant for years. It’s a block away from the MGM casino construction site.

“This building is beautiful, and any time you can take a beautiful building like this back to life, it has to be good for the city,” said Micah Schneider of Springfield. “Downtown Springfield is a great place to live and more housing here can only be a good thing.”

Apartments will also be developed a block away in the old school department building on State Street.

MGM Springfield’s $950-million casino is expected to open in the fall of 2018.