Men charged after water-skiing on lake

(CNN) – It didn’t take long for investigators to arrest who they believe is responsible for an illegal stunt involving a snowmobiler pulling a skier on the icy water of lake Winnipesaukee.

Col. Kevin Jordan of NH Fish & Game said, “They certainly were of an age where I would’ve expected them to know better.”

Fish and Game said the man on the snowmobile was 28-year-old Jory Vachon. He was charged with disorderly conduct and skimming.

32-year-old Patrick Keefer, the alleged skier, was charged with disorderly conduct. Both Meredith men could face fines up to $1,500 each.

Col. Jordan noted that their cooperation saved them reckless conduct charges. He said, “I’m very happy, quite honestly, they’re alive to go to court. The concern would be we could be pulling one of them out of the lake like we did two weeks ago.”

Those who know the men have been raising money online for the fines. They say Keefer and Vachon took precautions like wearing life jackets and having spotters.

Col. Jordan said the two have received a lot of negative attention and he hopes other aspiring daredevils don’t try it.

Neither men have criminal records. They were released and will face a judge in April.