Massachusetts mayor, New Hampshire Governor feud over drug crisis

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor says he’s disappointed that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is accusing his city of fueling New Hampshire’s drug crisis.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says Sununu should think before he speaks and seek a constructive dialogue.

Sununu on Wednesday said that most of the fentanyl coming into New Hampshire is from Lawrence and that New Hampshire will “get tough” on dealers across the border. He says Lawrence’s status as a sanctuary city is making it harder to crack down on the drug trade.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office confirms that much of the heroin and fentanyl coming into the state is from Lawrence.

Sununu says he invited Rivera in a Thursday phone call to work with him to develop a plan to fight the problem.