Massachusetts man stuck in water for hours thanks rescuers

He worried about his mom, his dad, a Medford firefighter, died sudden of a heart attack just 3 years ago

(CNN) – A Massachusetts man survived 13 hours clinging to his overturned boat in the waters off Cape Cod, until he was rescued. On Wednesday he thanked the people who saved him.

Arthur Moscufo said, “I did scream for help probably three times, a minute at a time. As night went on, I gave myself less than 55 chance of making it thru. You know, I was shivering violently that kept me awake. But I was able to keep hands warm breathing on them and I had a fleece coat. And I used it as blanket but waves started coming over boat and it was soaked. I didn’t want to die. But I didn’t want to leave that hole for my family.”

He worried about his mom, Moscufo said, “I wouldn’t give in, I couldn’t give in…Thank you” for all of the rescuers. His mom had been bracing for the worst. He said, “I didn’t respect the ocean as much as I should have and I will never ever make that mistake again.”

