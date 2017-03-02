Massachusetts Gaming Commission holding public meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public meeting in Springfield Thursday to discuss the progress and future of MGM Springfield.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the MassMutual Center Thursday morning. The gaming commission is expected to talk about several topics, including problem gambling and jobs.

We could also get a better idea of the progress MGM Springfield has made so far.

MGM Springfield is expected to present their quarterly report and workforce development plan. Their quarterly reports typically include updates on construction, outreach, union partnerships and workforce statistics.

MGM’s goal is to hire 90 percent of their workforce from around the region, including 35 percent from Springfield. The company will eventually use its online job portal to fill more than the 3,000 jobs up for grabs.

The gaming commission is also expected to talk about GameSense. It’s a program designed to help prevent problem-gambling that has recently been adopted by MGM Resorts International. Casinos in Massachusetts are required to have responsible gaming resources on site.

The gaming commission is also expected to vote on Longmeadow’s Mitigation Fund Reserve request.

