LOS ANGELES, Cali (Hollywood Today Live) – Lili Reinhart discusses moving back home and then coming back to LA just in time to star in the hit show “Riverdale.”

Watch the video above for the interview.

Connect with Riverdale Online:

Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale

Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale

Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…