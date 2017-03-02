Identity of shoplifting suspects have been revealed

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – After numerous tips and information, the Southwick Police Department has been able to identify the two suspects in the Big Y shoplifting incident on February 18.

Giovanni Martinez, a 36-year-old male, and Rachel Albee, a 30 year old female, both from Springfield, were charged with shoplifting and will be summoned to the Westfield District Court.

The Westfield News first reported on this on Feb. 18 as the Southwick Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the suspects were being sought after by the police.

According to the investigation, there was a substantial loss for Big Y as a result of the shoplifting incident.

Later in the day on Feb. 18, Southwick Police announced an update on their Facebook Page that the two individuals were identified.

Southwick Police thanked everyone in the community that was asked to call the police if they had any information.

