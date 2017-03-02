How Trump plans to pay for items in his budget proposal?

(CNN) – Infrastructure, a border wall and a large military buildup. These are some of the big items in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal submitted this week, but how does he plan to pay for that?

Even for a billionaire president the budget proposal is a whopper, starting with a trillion dollars for infrastructure, new bridges, dams, roads, power lines.

President Trump said, “Financed through both public and private capital, creating millions of new jobs.”

Also on the wish list: $54 billion or 10 percent increase for the military, which already accounts for more than a half of all discretionary spending.

Not to forget President Trump’s wall, “We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border.”

The President has said Mexico will pay for it, but Mexico has said no. For now, that’s at least another $10 billion in the budget.

That’s not even the boldest claim of the plan, Mick Mulvaney, Director, Office of Management and Budget said, “And it does all that without adding to the currently projected fiscal year 2018 deficit.”

That’s right, the administration says it can offset all those costs with savings and spending cuts.

For example, up to 25 percent of the money for the environmental protection agency could go away, eliminating 3,000 jobs.

The new administrator, Scott Pruitt, said, “We’re going to roll back the regulations that have been an overreach in the past. That’s the focus in the near term and the budgeting process will play out.”

The IRS, the Department of Education, and foreign aid are also on the chopping block, that aid is a just a tiny fraction of overall spending, but Trump said, “With $20 trillion in debt, can you imagine that? The government must learn to tighten its belt.”

So what’s off limits? Entitlements including, Medicare, Medicaid, social security, programs for unemployment and welfare.

They are roughly 65 percent of the budget, but for now the white house is refusing to touch most of them.

And congress may hesitate to touch the President’s budget at all.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham has already suggested it’s so loaded with political and real risk “it’s dead on arrival.”

Federal agencies will now work with the white house to determine how to comply with the proposed budget. The white house plans to submit the proposal to congress by March 16th