Homes for sale in Pioneer Valley dropped by a third compared to last year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A real estate sales report found fewer people across the Pioneer Valley are willing to sell their homes this year. The report compares this January with January of last year.

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley found overall inventory of available property fell 33 percent compared to the same time last year. Single-family home sales in January were down .06 percent and their median cost is about $195,000, which is 6 percent higher than last year.

Realtor David Murphy explained that people wanted to buy homes last winter as fast as they could because interest rates went up in January. This lead to fewer homes are on the market. “January was pretty good for us,” Murphy explained, “because people are saying ‘Oh God, the rates are going up, I want to get something in close before the rates go any higher.'”

Hampshire County had the most success selling homes this past January. Sales were up 41 percent, and the median price of a single-family home went down nearly 2 percent. Murphy says, again, it’s because people want to avoid paying high interest rates later on. He expects more homes will go up for sale in spring and be purchased by the summer.