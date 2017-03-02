Homeless advocates urge state to spend $50-million on homeless care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The homeless population in Massachusetts has grown over the past 20-years, but the funding to care for them, hasn’t.

That’s according to a letter a group of homeless advocates sent lawmakers this week, urging them to invest $50-million on theHomeless Individuals Assistance budget line item in next year’s budget. The line item funds 40 organizations that care for homeless people in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker’s current budget proposal would fund the line item at $45.18 million for FY 2018, an increase from the current budget’s $44.83 million.

The Coalition for Homeless Individuals, the group who wrote the letter, say that’s not enough. They said there are more than 8,000 homeless people living in Massachusetts, but the state covers less than half of the true costs for day shelters, shelter beds, and supportive and rehabilitative service providers.

Bill Miller of the Friends of the Homeless in Springfield told 22News western Massachusetts gets even less money for those services in comparison to other parts of the state. “Frankly, we get about 7% of the resources that are set aside for homeless people, that’s what I mean by western Massachusetts really gets the short end of the funding, which is already short,” he said.

Juan Maldonado lives at the Friends of the Homeless in Springfield, and told 22News the services they provide are critical to the homeless population. “It’s a great place for people to go, the people who are unfortunately, going through things in life, where they can’t pay for an apartment.”

Maldonado also said he’s not sure what people would do if the shelter couldn’t let anyone in due to budget constraints. “It would be a tough situation, they’d have to sleep outside, find someplace where you can stay warm, if that,” he said.

According to the letter the Coalition wrote to lawmakers, the money the state invests into homeless care has declined by more than 8% since 2001, when adjusted for inflation.