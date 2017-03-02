Heroin, cocaine & crack cocaine seized in Springfield raid

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized various drugs and cash, Wednesday morning, during two raids in the City of Springfield.

According to State Police Media Relations, the raids were conducted by the State Police Gang Unit and the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force; however, the “target” of the investigation was not found.

While State Police didn’t reveal the addresses, they said the raids resulted in the seizures of “trafficking weight” amounts of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as $3,538 in cash. State Police said they made undercover purchases of drugs at the locations.

The State Police Gang Unit and Gang Task Force were assisted by the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, the State Police C3 Policing Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.