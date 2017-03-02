Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Today is a very special day, a day I say is quite okay. It’s Dr. Seuss’s birthday today! Western Massachusetts is lucky enough to have a sanctuary dedicated to the legendary Dr. Seuss. Family Engagement Intern Michaela Altshuler visited the show to talk about their Dr. Seuss Pajama Party!

Dr. Seuss Birthday Pajama Party

Saturday, March 4, 10 am-5 pm at Springfield Museums

Honoring Theodore Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, born in Springfield on March 2, 1904

What’s at the party!?

Meet the Cat in the Hat and his sidekicks Thing 1 and Thing 2.

Seuss cakes and decorations

PJs DJ Dance Party

Magic show by Jungle Jim

Hands-on art and science experiments.

Activities are free with museum admission.