Group wants Smith College to divest from fossil fuels

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College students are calling on trustees to divest from the fossil fuel industry. “Divest Smith College” held a vigil on campus Thursday, demanding the college to take action on climate change.

The college has more than $100-million invested in fossil fuel. “Divest Smith College” said these investments are inconsistent with the college’s stated values to “steward the resources that sustain us.”

“We have engaged students, faculty, staff, alumni, administrators and trustees in a discussion of when, not if, and how we will divest in fossil fuels,” said Eleanor Adachi from “Divest Smith College”.

This weekend, the Board of Trustees will be presented with a report from students, faculty and staff that offers a comprehensive look at sustainability.