Group wants Smith College to divest from fossil fuels

Board of Trustees will be presented with a report this weekend

By Published:
smith-college-climate-change

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College students are calling on trustees to divest from the fossil fuel industry. “Divest Smith College” held a vigil on campus Thursday, demanding the college to take action on climate change.

The college has more than $100-million invested in fossil fuel. “Divest Smith College” said these investments are inconsistent with the college’s stated values to “steward the resources that sustain us.”

“We have engaged students, faculty, staff, alumni, administrators and trustees in a discussion of when, not if, and how we will divest in fossil fuels,” said Eleanor Adachi from “Divest Smith College”.

This weekend, the Board of Trustees will be presented with a report from students, faculty and staff that offers a comprehensive look at sustainability.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s