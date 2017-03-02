Gaming commission chair has praise for MGM Springfield

Pleased with progress, plan to assist gamers

Sy Becker Published:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby says that he is happy with the progress that is being made on the construction of MGM Springfield.

The commission held its regular weekly meeting in Springfield on Thursday. Crosby saluted the people at MGM, because they are putting into effect a new floor manager in their casinos; someone who will be an advocate for gamers, stop people who are perhaps gaming too much, and also provide information about all the games and how they work.

He also said that he is pleased that MGM is keeping their promises in terms of hiring a diverse workforce, and said that things are going extremely well with the construction.

MGM Springfield is on track to open in September of 2018.

