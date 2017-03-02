Fallen trees blocking roads, damaging property across WMass

(WWLP) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Thursday, with wind gusts of 60 MPH or more possible. Local police departments are dealing with blocked roads in some locations, due to downed trees.

Here are some damage reports from around western Massachusetts

  • Agawam: Fallen tree on wires caused power outage in Feeding Hills, outage has been resolved
  • Huntington: Tree down on County Road
  • Northfield: Section of Route 10 impassable due to downed tree
  • Northampton: Tree and wires down at Chesterfield Road and Reservoir Road
  • Russell: General Knox Road shut down, due to trees and power lines blocking the road
  • Shelburne Falls: Tree down on wires on Route 2 and State Road
  • Southwick: Fallen tree blocking Sheep Pasture Road

If you have damage reports and pictures, send them to 22News by e-mailing ReportIt@wwlp.com

