Fallen trees blocking roads, damaging property across WMass

(WWLP) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Thursday, with wind gusts of 60 MPH or more possible. Local police departments are dealing with blocked roads in some locations, due to downed trees.

Here are some damage reports from around western Massachusetts

Agawam: Fallen tree on wires caused power outage in Feeding Hills, outage has been resolved

Huntington: Tree down on County Road

Northfield: Section of Route 10 impassable due to downed tree

Northampton: Tree and wires down at Chesterfield Road and Reservoir Road

Russell: General Knox Road shut down, due to trees and power lines blocking the road

Shelburne Falls: Tree down on wires on Route 2 and State Road

Southwick: Fallen tree blocking Sheep Pasture Road

