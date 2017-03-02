Expert: Trees with split bases can develop problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds brought down trees all across western Massachusetts on Thursday, damaging homes and crushing cars.
Don Derosia, the owner of Derosia & Sons Tree Service in Chicopee, told 22News it’s a scary situation; “It’s traumatizing and to have that stuff on your house, it’s not only the storm that you have to deal with, it’s the aftermath.”
Related: Fallen trees blocked roads, damaged property across western Mass.
It’s going to take some time for the owner to have their roof fixed on Kings Highway in West Springfield, after a tree snapped at its base. Deroisa said trees with split bases can develop problems in the winter time. Water builds up in the split, freezes and expands, and weakens the tree trunk.
Deroisa said, “What happens is it gets deeper and deeper into the tree…” And eventually, part of the tree breaks off. “People should be going outside, taking a look at the crown, see if there’s any dead wood.”
Bark that falls off, or limbs that don’t grow any leaves in the summer are more signs that your tree needs to be checked by a professional.