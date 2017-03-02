Expert: Trees with split bases can develop problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds brought down trees all across western Massachusetts on Thursday, damaging homes and crushing cars.

Don Derosia, the owner of Derosia & Sons Tree Service in Chicopee, told 22News it’s a scary situation; “It’s traumatizing and to have that stuff on your house, it’s not only the storm that you have to deal with, it’s the aftermath.”

It’s going to take some time for the owner to have their roof fixed on Kings Highway in West Springfield, after a tree snapped at its base. Deroisa said trees with split bases can develop problems in the winter time. Water builds up in the split, freezes and expands, and weakens the tree trunk.

Deroisa said, “What happens is it gets deeper and deeper into the tree…” And eventually, part of the tree breaks off. “People should be going outside, taking a look at the crown, see if there’s any dead wood.”

Bark that falls off, or limbs that don’t grow any leaves in the summer are more signs that your tree needs to be checked by a professional.

Wind damage 3-2-17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Large tree down on Rural Rd. in Belchertown. Image Courtesy: Belchertown Police Department Large fallen tree limb on Lillian St. in Springfield. Image Courtesy: Xyli Santiago via Report It Tree limb down on Lillian Street in Springfield Tree limb down on Lillian Street in Springfield Damage to a house on Kings Highway in West Springfield Broken tree and damaged house on Kings Highway in West Springfield. Large trees down on Sheep Pasture Rd. in Southwick. Image sent to 22News via Report It Wind damage off Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Image sent to 22News via Report It Chesterfield Rd. in Northampton blocked due to a downed tree and wires at the intersection of Reservoir Rd. Image Courtesy: Belchertown Police Department A tree fell onto cars parked at The Courtyard Apartments parking lot in West Springfield, Mass. (Image Submitted through Report-it by Fatma Kupeli) A tree fell onto cars parked at The Courtyard Apartments parking lot in West Springfield, Mass. (Image Submitted through Report-it by Fatma Kupeli) A tree fell onto cars parked at The Courtyard Apartments parking lot in West Springfield, Mass. (Image Submitted through Report-it by Fatma Kupeli) This large tree branch fell on to Brechenridge Street in Palmer, Mass. (Image Submitted through Report-it by Sierra Kiablick) This large tree branch fell on to Bruce Street in Springfield, Mass. (Image Submitted through Report-It by Jose Ramos. The strong wind on Thursday, March 2, 2017 potentially caused this trampoline to topple over. (Image submitted through reportit@wwlp.com.)